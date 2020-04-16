Scarlett Johansson Is To Blame For That Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Feud

From Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, there's nothing that Hollywood loves more than a long-running (fake) feud. The surefire sign of one of these feuds is when the people involved can't even remember how their playful back-and-forth started, but Jackman places the blame solely on Scarlett Johansson. Or, rather, her marriage to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 was the inciting incident, when Jackman's brotherly instincts took over and he felt the need to protect Johansson from Reynolds, the interloper.
“I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman told The Daily Beast.
In case you need a reminder of this feud, here are some examples:
As you can see, this feud is pretty one-sided, so Jackman says he's plotting his revenge.
“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution," he continued. "I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready."
Luckily, right now in quarantine, he has all the time in the world to scheme.
