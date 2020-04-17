There’s Something Crucial Missing From Dakota Johnson’s Quarantine Watchlist

Last weekend, like everyone else on Twitter now sharing Andrew Garfield memes, I found myself rewatching The Social Network, now available to stream on Netflix.
If you haven’t seen it, you should. Aaron Sorkin’s script crackles with Sorkenisms, Armie Hammer is doubled, and it offers entirely prescient commentary on internet culture and its intersection with misogyny. But in all honesty, The Social Network is worth watching just for the brief glimpse of Dakota Johnson as a Stanford French major who realizes she had a one night stand with
Justin Timberlake Napster founder Sean Parker. Though she only appears in that one scene (the film marked her second-ever on-screen role), Johnson’s future star power is clear. And after those 10 seconds, I found myself wanting to see more.
Recently, Johnson’s production company, TeaTime Pictures, announced a new initiative called #TeaTimeTopTen. Every Friday, they’ll be posting recommendations to Instagram compiled by Johnson herself for what to watch over the weekend. Last week’s suggestions included the Phoebe Waller Bridge-produced Killing Eve season 3 and Run, Netflix’s Unorthodox, and Céline Sciamma’s awe-inspiring film, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, among others. But looking over these lists, I noticed something was missing: Where are Johnson’s own movies?
Consider this list your guide to hosting your own personal Dakota Johnson movie marathon. Hot tip: use her unforgettably shady Ellen interview as a palate cleanser between every film. Your parents lied. There is no such thing as too much of a good thing.