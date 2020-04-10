People are less physically together than ever right now, but seeking social and emotional connections. What do you hope they take away from this movie?“This movie is like an opening to understanding what your parents' lives were before they had you. I hope it makes you want to call them, and maybe ask them about things that you've never asked about. And I really hope it goes the other way, too, so when parents watch this, they're like, Oh, I should call my kids more. It shouldn't just be them, checking in on me. I should check in on them, and make sure they're doing okay. The whole purpose of this film is just to appreciate the time that we have with the people we love, whether it's family, friends, coworkers, whatever it is, and especially in this time, to just be like, I'm going to say all the things that I want to say to you right now. And I can feel good inside, knowing that I expressed the love that I've always wanted to express.”