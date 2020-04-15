Will We Have To Pay Back The Stimulus Check Money?

Whether you receive the maximum amount or not, no one’s stimulus payment will be added to their taxable income. You will not have to worry about paying additional taxes next year. The payment itself won’t be taxed, either. If you’re an individual filer and make less than $75,000 a year, you should see the full $1,200 in your bank account. If you’re a married filer, you should see $2,400 if you and your spouse make less than $150,000. If you have children, you should see an extra $500 for each child.