Will We Have To Pay Back The Stimulus Check Money?

So what can you do to protect your money if you have private debt or owe other bank fees? Check if your state has laws prohibiting banks from garnishing your stimulus check. Several states, including Texas, Massachusetts, and Las Vegas, as well as Washington, D.C., have recently passed laws to protect against this. Ohio and Illinois have also announced that stimulus payments will not be taken by private debt collectors Make sure you’re aware of which bank account your payment will be deposited to, keep a close eye on it, and move it as soon as it comes in. You could also try redirecting the payment to a credit union using the IRS tool or on your 2019 tax return, if you haven’t filed yet. “Creditors are less likely to serve garnishment orders on smaller institutions,” Lauren Saunders, an associate director at the National Consumer Law Center, said in an interview with MarketWatch