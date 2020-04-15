Story from Hair

Here’s Where You Can Buy Clippers & Trimmers—Now Use Your Best Judgement

Karina Hoshikawa
From grown-in roots to bangs that are starting to resemble Billy Porter's look from the 2020 Grammys, we're officially hit the point of quarantine where hair cannot simply be left alone to its own devices any longer. And while there are infinitely greater ramifications at stake as we collectively do our part to ease the COVID-19 pandemic, it's completely understandable that we still want to look and feel polished and put-together in whatever way we can. Maybe that's getting dressed up every now and then (or at the very least, putting on a pair of pants), or trying out some new makeup. For some, maybe that's firing up the clippers and taking unruly 'dos into your own, novice-level hands.
Unsurprisingly, we've already begun to see clippers and trimmers sell like hotcakes as men attempt to clean up cuts or say, "fuck it," and go for a full-on buzzed look. If you haven't yourself invested in a pair, here are the best places where you can still find them readily available.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Don't sleep on the big-box store that came through when you needed affordable, quality dorm supplies. While they've begun to sell out of trimmers, Bed Bath still has a couple under-$50 options in stock.
What We’re Buying: Remington® Beard Boss Style and Detail Kit, Remington® Lithium Power Series 4-in-1 Vacuum Trimmer

Amazon

To no one's shock, Amazon was among the first-line destinations for people to quickly(ish) procure a pair of trimmers. While ones by Wahl (a top pick according to barbers) are temporarily out of stock, there are still several highly-reviewed models available.
What We’re Buying: Xtava Pro Cordless Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmer, Hatteker 3 In 1 for Men Hair Cutting Kit Men's Grooming Kit Waterproof
Braun
6-in-1 Men's Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electr...
$24.99
Wahl
Cordless Magic Clip
$115.99
Philips Norelco
Oneblade Hybrid Electric Trimmer And Shave...
$34.32

Walmart

If you're all about securing a good deal, Walmart has got you covered. The value-oriented megastore has a plentiful supply of men's clippers and trimmers in stock, with many currently on rollback and eligible for free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.
What We’re Buying: Braun BT3040 Mens Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper, Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Remington Head-To-Toe Grooming Set
Target

Like a reliable BFF, Target always has our back. If you act fast, you can still find some great trimmers and clippers on the site, including a highly-coveted Bevel trimmer that's essentially the Rolls-Royce of grooming tools.
What We’re Buying: Bevel Rechargeable Hair and Beard Trimmer, Braun 6-in-1 Men's Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver & Trimmer Kit, Philips Norelco Series 3000 Beard & Hair Men's Rechargeable Electric Trimmer

Sally Beauty

While it's anything but a secret to aestheticians and stylists who've worked in the salon industry for years, Sally Beauty might be new to you if you haven't needed to seek out pro-level makeup and miscellaneous beauty supplies. Psst, they have several Wahl models in stock – but not for long.
What We’re Buying: Wahl Cordless Magic Clip, Wahl Essentials Clipper & Trimmer Kit

Kohl’s

That's right — Kohl's actually has a pretty decent section of beard and hair care devices from tried-and-true brands like Braun and Philips Norelco. (Plus, they're all currently on sale!)
What We’re Buying: Braun Beard Trimmer & Hair Clipper for Men, Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000,
Bevel
Rechargeable Hair And Beard Trimmer
$199.95
Philips Norelco
Multigroom 5000
$49.99$39.99
Remington
Lithium Power Series 4-in-1 Vacuum Trimmer
$39.99
