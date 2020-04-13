For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020
Wrong. It is not the president's decision. 95% of the country is under some form of lockdown. The reason it's not 100% is because it's a state-level decision and some governors decided not to go with full, statewide lockdowns. Trump has limited power here due to 10th Amendment. https://t.co/e3V16c62rx— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) April 13, 2020
All of the talk about Trump “opening the economy” is ignorance!— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 13, 2020
The President never declared martial law. He never shut anything down. So how can he open it up?
The Governor’s under their 10th amendment powers shut states & cities down. Only they can open things back up!
Bruh. His excuse for not enforcing a national lockdown was that he left it up to the governors & states because he respected the 10th Amendment and now he flips it. https://t.co/lvyOTRFc7g— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) April 13, 2020