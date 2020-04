People On Twitter Can’t Wait For Their #StimulusDeposit To Hit

Anyone with a social security number living in the United States is eligible for a check , but exactly how much you'll get depends on your household income. For example: if you made less than $75,000 in 2019, you're entitled to $1,200. If you've filed taxes before and set up to receive your return via direct deposit, that's how you'll receive your stimulus money . And there's nothing like the fresh bold feeling you get when you look at your bank account and find that your employer's direct deposit just hit.