Taraji P. Henson is best known for her award-winning roles in Hidden Figures and Empire, but when it comes to hair, she could easily have a second career. Henson made her official foray into the beauty industry with TPH by Taraji P. Henson in January — an affordable line of products for all hair types — and now that Hollywood's in self-isolation, she's taken to social media to show off her styling chops, too.
"Here is the process and @tphbytaraji (#toughcookie & #rideordie) products I used for this style," the actress and mental health advocate wrote on Instagram about the curl-defining gel and leave-in conditioner, respectively, while demonstrating her take on a flexi rod set. As Henson demonstrated the popular natural hairstyle, she also shared a brand announcement: She's using her time in quarantine to test potential new releases. "I'm trying to come out with a mousse, y'all, so I'm testing it right now," she says.
Advertisement
The four-part tutorial shows Henson's flexi rod routine in great detail, including mixing silicone hair rollers throughout her style to get even more curl definition. As you can see in the video, the final results were shiny, defined, and glossy curls, which she then styled into a faux-hawk. "You guys like my hair and my makeup? I did it myself," Henson said in another Instagram video.
Whether it's a testament to the new mousse that Henson has coming down the pipeline or her styling skills, we say it's a win — and her celebrity friends agree. Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, and Tasha Smith were just a few followers who co-signed Henson's look in the comment section. "Love love love!!!!!" Union wrote, while Smith added a comment that read, "I’m coming to TPH Salon when this madness is over."
Whether it's a testament to the new mousse that Henson has coming down the pipeline or her styling skills, we say it's a win — and her celebrity friends agree. Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, and Tasha Smith were just a few followers who co-signed Henson's look in the comment section. "Love love love!!!!!" Union wrote, while Smith added a comment that read, "I’m coming to TPH Salon when this madness is over."
The tutorial comes after Henson's announcement that her non-profit organization, The Boris Lawerence Henson Foundation, will be providing free virtual therapy for Black men and women in need. "In the African-American community, we've been taught to tough it out, hide our suffering, but this is something none of us have ever experienced, and no one should suffer in silence," she shared on Instagram.
Between breaking down her hair secrets and her ongoing initiative to serve the Black community, we're happy Henson is using her influence and time in quarantine to make an uncertain era a little more beautiful.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement