Ariana Grande Backs Up Florence Pugh With Own “Traumatic” Relationship Experience

After an overwhelming amount of negative comments, Florence Pugh addressed her relationship with Zach Braff in an Instagram video on Wednesday night. The actress had posted a photo in celebration of the 45-year-old's birthday on April 6 and ultimately had to disable comments when "70%" of them were hateful and abusive, particularly about their age gap. In her video, Pugh says "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and never in my life would tell someone who they can and can not love" — and Ariana Grande felt that. The "Thank U, Next" singer not only posted two comments of support on the video, but also shared the video on her Instagram Story with a now-deleted message.