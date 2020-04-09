Ariana Grande Backs Up Florence Pugh With Own “Traumatic” Relationship Experience

After an overwhelming amount of negative comments, Florence Pugh addressed her relationship with Zach Braff in an Instagram video on Wednesday night. The actress had posted a photo in celebration of the 45-year-old's birthday on April 6 and ultimately had to disable comments when "70%" of them were hateful and abusive, particularly about their age gap. In her video, Pugh says "I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and never in my life would tell someone who they can and can not love" — and Ariana Grande felt that. The "Thank U, Next" singer not only posted two comments of support on the video, but also shared the video on her Instagram Story with a now-deleted message.
"Oh I love and appreciate you so much," she commented, adding that the was going to get "being hateful is not trendy" tattooed on her chest.
She expanded on this on her Instagram Story, per screenshots, saying that "sharing special, personal life things on the internet can be truly traumatic."
Grande admits that as a result she has stepped back from sharing her personal life on social media, but applauds Pugh for her message.
"I just wanted to share this and let you know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated you are for doing so," she wrote, later deleting the story but re-sharing the video accompanied by a simple "!".
Grande is likely thinking of her highly-publicized relationship with Pete Davidson, which spanned about five months in 2018. The whirlwind romance was heavily dissected, especially in light of her split from Mac Miller and his subsequent death. Now, Grande is rumored to be dating Dalton Gomez, but clearly has no plans to open up about that part of her life any time soon.
At least one good thing to come out of quarantine is this friendship. The moment we're free, I need a Flossie Rose x Ariana Grande collab ASAP.
