Thinking Of Adopting a Quarantine Pup? Here’s How Much Real People Spend On Their Pets

Pretty much any way you look at it, getting a pet is a huge financial investment. According to one estimate, the lifetime spending of having a dog can range from $27,074 to $42,545 . Simon has over 76k followers on Instagram, and Klee recognizes that this has certainly helped shoulder some of the financial burden. A lot of his food costs are covered by partnerships, for one. “Because we fostered Simon through The Dogist and gave Korean K9 Rescue a lot of exposure, they waived our adoption fees, which was a huge help,” she says. “We also exchanged training for Simon for social promotion, where we documented each of his training sessions every week. Simon's account definitely makes us a bit of money, but I would say in general it's probably a net-zero. The amount that I make on partnerships goes directly back to him, and I wouldn't have it any other way.”