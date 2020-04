Considering her current presence on the Bravo show, it’s hard to believe that Burruss actually wasn’t an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. What would we do without her hilarious facial expressions? Back in 2009, Burruss joined RHOA for the first time in its second season. She replaced Deshawn Snow, a businesswoman who appeared in the first season and then was never heard from again. The snow globe could be a reference to Snow and the way that Burruss took over her role on RHOA.