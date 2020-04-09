The unforgiving novel coronavirus has taken countless lives already, and affected a number of cities in the U.S. in particular. New York, the unofficial epicenter of the virus, continues to see imminent threats to the entire state's population. Enter Governor Andrew Cuomo: the unexpected face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the constant literal face appearing among so many Americans coping with their new realities, Cuomo has become, according to recent polls, among the country's most trusted leaders.
But Andrew isn't the only Cuomo to be on the frontlines of coronavirus response. In fact, a number of members of his own family — with storied generations of public servants and politicians in New York — have been part of the response. Namely, Chris Cuomo, the governor's brother and notable CNN anchor. Chris, who recently shared that he tested positive for COVID-19, has also been an integral part of our daily lives and news coverage. In fact, the two have recently been seen sparring, as siblings do, on camera. In a particularly viral clip, Gov. Cuomo appeared alongside his brother on CNN, where Chris sent him a vital reminder: "I’m proud of what you’re doing, I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call Mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know.”
The duo, who should really consider taking their bit on tour when this is all over, come from a line of other impressive relatives, too. The Cuomo family is a veritable New York political dynasty, starting with the family's patriarch, the former New York Governor. His wife spent her life advocating for women and children, and all of Cuomo siblings are either in law, medicine, or journalism. Although it's unclear whether law school is a Cuomo family requirement, the family's collective résumé boasts a number of influential change-makers (and even a Kennedy connection) spanning generations.
Click through to read more about one of New York’s most well-known families.