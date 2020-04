But Andrew isn't the only Cuomo to be on the frontlines of coronavirus response. In fact, a number of members of his own family — with storied generations of public servants and politicians in New York — have been part of the response. Namely, Chris Cuomo, the governor's brother and notable CNN anchor. Chris, who recently shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 , has also been an integral part of our daily lives and news coverage. In fact, the two have recently been seen sparring, as siblings do, on camera. In a particularly viral clip, Gov. Cuomo appeared alongside his brother on CNN, where Chris sent him a vital reminder: "I’m proud of what you’re doing, I know you’re working hard for your state, but no matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call Mom. She wants to hear from you. Just so you know.”