The Mystery Around Carole Baskin’s Husband Is Getting Its Own Show

“Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series,” reads the press release for the upcoming special, titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. It will reportedly "address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered."