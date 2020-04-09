Whatever your plans were this month, chances are they've changed a bit. If you're lucky, this means you're spending a lot more time at home, with extra hours to fill since you can't go outside — or, you know, sleep straight through the night. There's no better way to fill those extra hours than by reading one of these newly released books, which serve the dual purpose of letting you escape from our present reality and supporting the book industry, which — like pretty much every other sector of our economy — is being hit hard right now by the coronavirus pandemic. Just remember, no matter what else is going on in the world, at least there's good stuff to read.
Book Recommendations
Katie Heaney’s YA Debut Is The Queer Teen Romance Novel We Needed
Katie Heaney, a senior writer at The Cut and author of several books including Would You Rather? about coming out in her late 20s, is pivoting to YA, with