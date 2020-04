If you are reading this, you are probably too old for an egg hunt. In fact, it's far more likely that you are putting one together for the little one in your life (or your friend's or relative's lives). Nevertheless, the thrill of finding an egg in the grass and pouring the egg-shaped malt balls into your hand like a pirate appraising a handful of gold coins is something we don’t easily outgrow. One advantage of the virtual Easter egg hunt is that it spares you the embarrassment of being the only adult in the hunt.