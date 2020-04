The U.S. Is Facing Its Hardest COVID-19 Week Yet — & Officials Say You Shouldn’t Even Go To The Grocery Store

The U.S. is bracing for its most difficult week yet in the fight against COVID-19 . In an interview with Meet The Press, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It's going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part.”