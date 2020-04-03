The Tiger King Podcast Includes A Wild Story About Joe Exotic, A Sheep, & Some Fireworks

But the true reasons to listen in are for the strange details. For example, Moor describes a truly unique experience that involved Exotic, a sheep, and fireworks. During rehearsals for a tiger magic show, the crew realized they couldn’t use pyrotechnics around a tiger in a cage — seems obvious, but we're listening — because the tiger was scared of the loud noises and cowered in the corner. Exotic had a "solution": He spray painted a sheep orange with black stripes and insisted that, from a distance, nobody would be able to tell the difference, and this way, they wouldn't have to spook a tiger. He had a handler step into the cage to hold on to the sheep so that it wouldn’t get scared of the all the noise. At the end of the show, people asked Exotic what the hell they'd just watched, he maintained that it was a tiger, of course.