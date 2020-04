Aritzia’s Thanks To You Sale Has Already Raised $3 Million

Yesterday, Toronto-based fashion brand Aritzia launched a store-wide sale, something that fans of the brand know usually only happens once a year. This one, though, is special. For the Thanks To You Sale , Aritzia has marked every slip skirt, chunky knit, and pair of vintage jeans down 20%, with all of the profits from the sale going toward their Community Relief Fund, a collection dedicated to helping the company’s employees and their families who have been affected by COVID-19, whether it be physically, financially, or otherwise. The promotion will run until Friday night and has already — in the mere 24 hours since it went live — raised over $3 million.