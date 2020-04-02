Aritzia’s Thanks To You Sale Has Already Raised $3 Million

If you’re an avid reader of Refinery29, you probably already know how much we love a good sale. We do, after all, have an entire column dedicated to them (it’s called The Score, you should check it out). But while any discount rack has its perks, some sales are inevitably more fruitful than others. Case in point: Aritzia’s Thanks To You Sale.
Yesterday, Toronto-based fashion brand Aritzia launched a store-wide sale, something that fans of the brand know usually only happens once a year. This one, though, is special. For the Thanks To You Sale, Aritzia has marked every slip skirt, chunky knit, and pair of vintage jeans down 20%, with all of the profits from the sale going toward their Community Relief Fund, a collection dedicated to helping the company’s employees and their families who have been affected by COVID-19, whether it be physically, financially, or otherwise. The promotion will run until Friday night and has already — in the mere 24 hours since it went live — raised over $3 million.
As for the sale selection itself, there’s a little bit of everything. Faux leather pants, WFH sweatsuits, springtime prairie dresses, and more — you name it, it’s 20% off right now at Aritzia. Have a possibly postponed wedding to buy a dress for? They’ve got you covered. Need a classic black blazer for all those Zoom meetings you’ve been joining? Find it here. Basically, all your fashion needs, whether they are comfort- or style-based, are just waiting to be snatched up during this limited-time deal.
Ahead, check out our favorite finds from Aritzia’s Thanks To You Sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.