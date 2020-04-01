14 Makeup Products That Are Like Loungewear For Your Face

If you’re the person who stopped wearing makeup the second we all starting social distancing, hats off to you and what I assume to be your impeccably clear and glowing skin. For the rest of us who need to put on a BB cream to feel human again (and to cover the stress acne that only seems to worsen every time we open Twitter), maybe you’re looking for the same thing as I am: loungewear makeup.
I’m talking about foundations that glide on like the pair of worn-in sweats you stole from your college ex-boyfriend. Mascara that’s as mindless to slip on as the UGGs you wear to walk the dog for the 19th time. Concealer that's as soft and breathable as an Alo Yoga set. Are these items as crucial to the state of our world as adequate PPE, accessible tests, and an eventual COVID-19 vaccine? Not in the slightest. Do they help some of us feel a tiny bit better when we’re overwhelmed by the state of just about everything? Maybe a little.
In fact, experts agree that maintaining a routine can restore a sense of normalcy and purpose when your life feels unmoored; the thing is, there’s only so much effort I’m emotionally capable of exerting at the moment, and a flawless cat eye doesn't factor in. So, I polled the Refinery29 beauty team for the makeup products they wear when they want to feel good — with little to no energy required. Check out their favorites, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.