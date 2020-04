14 Makeup Products That Are Like Loungewear For Your Face

I’m talking about foundations that glide on like the pair of worn-in sweats you stole from your college ex-boyfriend. Mascara that’s as mindless to slip on as the UGGs you wear to walk the dog for the 19th time. Concealer that's as soft and breathable as an Alo Yoga set. Are these items as crucial to the state of our world as adequate PPE, accessible tests , and an eventual COVID-19 vaccine ? Not in the slightest. Do they help some of us feel a tiny bit better when we’re overwhelmed by the state of just about everything? Maybe a little.