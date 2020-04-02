What A Teacher Wants You To Know About Remote Learning

It came from a conversation that we had, where a lot of teachers were expressing that they felt like we were being told to do this one-size-fits-all sort of teaching that wasn't the best thing for their students, and that we weren’t being trusted to do what we thought was best. It’s just specifying that we’re not in an academic emergency, we’re in a public health emergency. So we’re asking to be given the flexibility, trust, and support we need to do our jobs and maintain our own safety and well-being over the coming months. It’s kind of just pushing back against these rigid expectations and asking the administration to trust us, to [allow us to] create schedules that work for our families. I mean, I don't envy their position. I think that they were trying to just make it as simple for us as possible by giving us the schedule. But then, of course, it's not the best for every person, for every kid. It's more about tone — like just let's remember that we're people first. It felt like the academic applications were rushing before, like, talking about whether our families were safe and taken care of in terms of food and resources, and whether we felt supported.

