While the current state of, well, life as we know it feels limited, we're trying to make the most out of our socially distanced situations. This is why in addition to rounding up everything from streamlined WFH essentials to our favourite bedroom-office outfits, we also tracked down the top virtual learning programs available — because we may as well use our newfound stuck-at-home status as an incentive to finally master that dream skill we never had time for before.
Whether it's coding, filmmaking, meditation, or even plant workshops, there's a site ahead that offers you the tools you'll need to conquer it. In addition to offering a slew of online courses, training, workshops, and live streaming events, many of these online educational programs offer free trial periods, too — so you can dip your toe in first to test the waters before fully committing.
Scroll on for our guide to the top options and shout out your favourites in the comments below. In the meantime, we'll just be over here on the couch practicing standup with Steve Martin.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.