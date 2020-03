Cardi has some strong opinions about the show, which shows the unfolding feud between Joe Exotic, a zoo owner in Oklahoma , and Carole Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue organization. Exotic (real last name Maldonado-Passage, or maybe Schreibvogel) was sentenced to 22 years in prison for hatching a plot to murder Baskin, and also for shooting and killing several of the tigers in his zoo, a violation of the endangered species act. Recently he announced a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service , and asked President Donald Trump to pardon him (which wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen, honestly).