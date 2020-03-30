Warning: Spoilers for Tiger King ahead.
The one thing that seems to be distracting our collective stuck-inside-during-a-global-pandemic psyche is the fascinating drama that unfolds on Netflix’s eminently bingeable Tiger King, and Cardi B. is not immune. In fact, she’s in deep and can’t stop tweeting about it.
Cardi has some strong opinions about the show, which shows the unfolding feud between Joe Exotic, a zoo owner in Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue organisation. Exotic (real last name Maldonado-Passage, or maybe Schreibvogel) was sentenced to 22 years in prison for hatching a plot to murder Baskin, and also for shooting and killing several of the tigers in his zoo, a violation of the endangered species act. Recently he announced an approximately £76 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and asked President Donald Trump to pardon him (which wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen, honestly).
Cardi jumped into the online fray on Thursday night with a simple, on-brand tweet.
What ya think bout TigerKing? I’m on the second episode and I’m alittle lost cause I started fucking 😩😒.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020
Desus and Mero co-host The Kid Mero jumped right in with an extremely accurate take.
A little later, Cardi was back into the show, and she had some strong feelings about Baskin, writing that Baskin thinks she’s “slick.”
She then shared a meme that has been making the rounds since the show dropped on Netflix, asserting that Baskin fed her second husband to her tigers (the show and police found no concrete proof that this happened).
It became apparent, as Cardi continued tweeting, that she was very much on Team Joe.
She even shared a slightly terrifying mashup meme of her face and Exotic’s mugshot. We can’t get over this one.
Cardi also seems to be considering starting a GoFundMe for the imprisoned roadside zoo owner.
She ended the evening stating that she (and presumably husband, Offset) are in the same boat as a lot of us: not okay.
What’s next for Cardi? Probably a long nap. As for Joe Exotic, nemesis Carole Baskin, and the Tiger King saga? Good news, there’s more to come!
Months before Tiger King’s release on Netflix, Universal Content Productions inked a deal to create a limited series about Baskin’s feud with Exotic. The show will reportedly focus more on Baskin’s perspective as a nemesis to the Tiger King himself. Saturday Night Live’s very own Kate McKinnon will serve as an executive producer and is also slated to star in the project as the Florida animal rights activist who finds herself in Exotic’s direct line of fire.
