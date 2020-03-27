Mason Disick Is Now Starting Drama On Tiktok After Being Kicked Off Instagram

If at first you don't succeed, take your tea to TikTok. Mason Disick sneakily set up his own Instagram this week and went live to a rapidly-growing audience to shed some light on Kardashian drama, including his on his aunt Kylie Jenner's relationship status with Travis Scott — Disick says they're not together, y'all.
Almost as soon as we got this unprecedented access to the Kardashians, it's been taken away. Mom Kourtney Kardashian put a stop to his Instagram, so Disick has hopped over to TikTok.
Disick was already on TikTok, and Kourtney even appeared in a few, but that original account also appears to be gone. Kardashian says she and father Scott Disick objected to their son's Instagram use because he's 10 years old, and the Instagram age limit is 13.
"He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn't ask us," she said during an Instagram Live interview with Poosh, according to BuzzFeed. "He has an iPad and a computer for his school."
First, they turned it private, but Kardashian says he just went public again, so now he's totally off. Luckily, either Kardashian didn't care or didn't remember about TikTok.
"It got deleted because I was 'too young,' because I went viral," Disick explained about his first TikTok...while live on a new TikTok. "I would have had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I'd kept it up."
However, it appears this new TikTok has also been deleted. Nevertheless, I bet Disick will persist. There's still plenty of places like YouTube, Twitter, and Periscope that he still has chances to use...and likely also get banned from. That is the story we should really be keeping up with on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
