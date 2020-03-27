For Small Fashion Brands, Help Is On The Way

View this post on Instagram

BFC introduces today the BFC Foundation Covid Crisis Fund by exceptionally pooling its talent initiative schemes BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund supported by JD.COM, INC, BFC Fashion Trust and NEWGEN. Through its charity the BFC Foundation, BFC will make £1,000,000 of emergency funds available with the majority supporting designer businesses and through reserves from its Education Foundation, a portion of the funds allocated to students, underpinning the future generation of creative talent. #PositiveFashion #BFCFoundationCovidCrisisFund