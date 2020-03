For Small Fashion Brands, Help Is On The Way

“Simultaneously, we are launching a fundraising campaign to gather contributions crucial to the survival of our industry,” Rush says. The BFC is calling on the government to provide further funding for the fashion industry in the U.K. More specifically, the council is asking for long-term low-risk loans or grants, Grazia UK reports, both of which can be used for order cancellations and sell-through guarantees, otherwise known as insurance policies that protect retailers from brands that cannot make order deadlines. Due to government-mandated factory closures, many brands are worried that the supply chain disruption will lead to an inability to follow through with promised orders to retailers. Loans would help support brands and retailers as they navigate these unstable circumstances.