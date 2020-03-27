How The Muslim Ban Served As A Warning For Trump’s Response To Coronavirus

For those who observe hijab, the Muslim Ban can feel like another mechanism for weaponizing anti-Muslim bigotry for political gain. And this is not just limited to travel. When discrimination is sanctioned at a federal level with something like the Muslim Ban, it trickles down into all other parts of society, in areas ranging from education to employment to healthcare. This leads to everything from a lack of employment opportunities to lower incomes to being ignored when sick — something that’s particularly dangerous right now, in the midst of a pandemic. For those observing hijab, even in the best of times, the Muslim Ban can heighten anxiety to simply go outside and tend to everyday matters since they can be easy targets for hate. The impact of the Ban is a domino effect that effectively collapses all potential opportunities for those affected, spreading xenophobia further, and normalizing its legal implementation.