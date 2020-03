Pink Cutting Her Own Hair In Self-Isolation Is All of Us

At this point, it's crystal clear that anyone able must self-isolate to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic . According to countless experts, including those at The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention , ignoring this mandate could overwhelm hospitals and cause our healthcare system to collapse when we need it the most.It's an unprecedented time, and many of us are experiencing the same restless feelings. Paired with the fact that salons around the country temporarily closed last week , the urge to DIY a haircut or color is growing — even among celebrities.Take Pink, for example. The singer took to IGTV yesterday to document a DIY haircut. "When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas," she said before revealing the latest update to her pixie cut. "I think I'm looking pretty good... Am I giving like, Alyssa Milano vibes right now? Charlize Theron?"