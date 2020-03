Currently, the CDC and other health care experts have stressed the urgency of not assuming you’re not sick, given that many asymptomatic people have further spread the disease because they appeared to be perfectly healthy. In that case, perhaps Melania was tested from exposure to government officials she’s had regular contact with who tested positive, though none were reportedly in contact with her directly. It still remains to be seen who in the White House or other places Melania has been might have been infected.