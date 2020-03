New York Is Fighting A Surge Of Hate Crimes Against Asian-Americans Due To Coronavirus

Other politicians have insinuated blame in their descriptions of the virus. Rep. Paul Gosar called it “Wuhan virus” after the city in China where it first appeared. On Monday, Trump backpedaled, inadvertently criticizing his own rhetoric, in a news conference. “It seems that there could be a little bit of nasty language toward the Asian-Americans in our country and I don’t like that at all,” Trump said. “So I just wanted to make that point, because they’re blaming China, and they are making statements to great American citizens that happened to be of Asian heritage, and I’m not gonna let that happen.”