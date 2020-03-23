Ryan Murphy Is Sharing His Stock Of Hospital Props To Help Fight Coronavirus (& Spoiling One Of His Shows In The Process)
Another TV show is offering assistance to those on the front lines battling coronavirus. Ryan Murphy’s FX series Pose will donate medical supplies necessary to protect medical professionals, according to his Instagram post on Monday. As an added bonus, he’s also providing fans with a small spoiler for the upcoming season of the show.
“On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/hiv counselor,” Murphy explained, sharing a photo of medical-grade bandages that would be a part of the donation. “Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come…”
Right now, there is a critical shortage of supplies in hospitals, and with the number of coronavirus cases in the United States rising, it will continue to be a struggle for medical professionals to protect themselves from the virus. Pose, which is shot on location in New York City, isn’t the only series giving their medical props to the people in need. Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19 donated critical supplies, such as gloves, gowns, and N95 masks, to those in need in Los Angeles. The Resident, which films in Atlanta, made a similar donation to local hospitals, as did The Good Doctor, which films in Vancouver.
Pose tells the stories of queer characters within the NYC ballroom culture of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The second season jumps ahead in time to find many dealing with the HIV/AIDS crisis and becoming activists for awareness.
Pose was in the middle of filming its third season when it shut down production on March 14 over coronavirus fears. It’s unclear how the suspension will affect the series moving forward, as no episodes from season 3 have yet to air.
