Story from Pop Culture

Younger Star Debi Mazar Says She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Vannessa Jackson
Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty.
As America works towards decreasing the spread of the coronavirus, more celebrities are speaking out and being tested for COVID-19. Younger actress Debi Mazar is among them, and she revealed on Saturday that she has tested positive
Mazar shared the news with fans on her Instagram page and urged her followers to take precautions to do their part to help stop the spread of the virus. 
“I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!” she wrote in the post, next to a photo of herself. She explained that she first suspected she had coronavirus after her husband and kids were all very sick weeks earlier. When she came down with something herself, it led her to believe it might be more than just a common cold.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK! About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug- Low grade fever,headaches,sore throat,body aches,ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly.Seasonal I thought?but it felt unusual/different... Two weeks later,March 15th,I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches,and 102.4 fever.I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?😬 I had had cocktails the evening prior,and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16.He said NO,I didn’t meet the criteria.I hadn’t recently traveled out of the country&I hadnt been with someone who had actually tested positive.I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway,gone to the theater,the grocery store,the pharmacy,hair salon,etc.I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies&bleach wipes,dry goods.extra food etc. Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission,like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday,i hear was jumpin’! A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits,which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17.First I was tested for the flu-which was negative.Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results,which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours) Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.Im hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already.Its very “morphy”.One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal.Today my lungs are heavy,but I’m tough. I can breath,and I’m going to heal here,in my own home!My family is under quarantine for 14 days.They have no symptoms.I think we all had it possibly already?Who knows. Anyhow,stay home people!Protect yourselves&your loved ones.Build up your immune systems.Good Luck&God Bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome

A post shared by Debi Mazar (@debimazar) on

Mazar went on to say that she started feeling sick in mid-March, but had to wait until a later date to take the test after checking with a medical professional. After being tested on March 17, she waited to receive her results. Mazar found out she had coronavirus. 
“One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough,” she wrote in her post. 
While testing positive is a scary experience to undergo, Mazar is focusing on the positive amid everything happening in the world. She confirms that her breathing is fine and she’s under quarantine for 14 days with her family. Currently, she’s the only one in her household experiencing symptoms, but she suspects the rest of her family may have already had it. 
Mazar is the latest in a series of celebrities sharing their stories. Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to share the news of a COVID-19 diagnosis. They were followed by Idris Elba, who revealed he was positive on March 16, and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, later revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she tested positive as well. Bachelor star Colton Underwood shared the news of his positive test on Saturday night, and is currently under quarantine with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her family in California. 
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series