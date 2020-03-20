Two Experts Debunk All The Myths About Unemployment Insurance — Including Who Is Eligible

He also believes there needs to be a massive increase in benefit rates. “The average benefit is just 45% of your paycheck,” he says. “And that's one thing when you could have a chance of finding another job — it’s a whole other thing when there's no way you can get any kind of work. We think that they should increase the replacement rate to at least 75% of your wages, or maybe even all the way up to 100% of your wages, at least for a few months,” he says. “And we think the benefits need to be longer.”

