Those who haven’t read the book will quickly learn that Mia is hiding a deep, dark secret that begins to unravel when she learns about a custody battle between Bebe Chow (Lu Huang) and the McCulloughs (played by Rosemarie DeWitt and Geoff Stults). Bebe, a woman who had recently emigrated from China and was struggling to make ends meet, left her two-month-old baby at the fire station in hopes of giving her a better life. The baby was given to the McCulloughs, a wealthy, white family that had been having fertility struggles and felt blessed to “adopt” the child. However, when Bebe changes her mind before the official adoption papers are signed, the entire town of Shaker Heights becomes divided over who “deserves” to keep the baby. Mia, who we come to find out is harboring a secret about her own journey to motherhood, sides with Bebe (who happens to be her co-worker) and does everything in her power to help her get her baby back.