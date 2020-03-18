Maybe It’s Time To Watch These 8 Essential Bachelorette Seasons On Amazon

Okay, Bachelor Nation. The bad news is that we could be without Clare Crawley Bachelorette news for quite a while. The good news is that past seasons of The Bachelorette are streaming for our viewing pleasure to help take our minds off all of this chaos.
Crawley was set to begin filming her Bachelorette season in mid-March, but production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, host Chris Harrison said that if filming resumes, it may be limited to just the United States or just Los Angeles to avoid extraneous travel right now. Us Weekly reported that Harrison confirmed that production is currently shut down for just two weeks, but that could change as the global situation does.
In the meantime, there are ways to solve our Monday night Bachelor franchise withdrawal. Several old seasons of The Bachelorette are on Amazon for viewers to watch. They will cost you a little money, ranging from $13.99 up to $19.99 for HD versions of the show. But they are definitely worth a watch (or re-watch) for fans stuck at home right now.
These early seasons had plenty of drama, from secret girlfriends to contestants choosing to leave to shocking exits. Plus, they brought us notable Bachelor in Paradise contestants we would go on to watch for years.
