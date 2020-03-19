Where You Can Find The World Of Little Fires Everywhere IRL

Not only that, but don’t forget that the series takes place in the late 1990s, which means that the houses also have to look like they’re straight out of the ‘90s. For that, Kender turned to actual ‘90s Pottery Barn furniture and modeled the master bedroom at the Richardsons after the styles of Laura Ashley in the 1990s. But even doing this proved challenging, as Kender continued, “The ’90s is not a hip decade right now, so finding sources was hard. We did a nationwide search on eBay, and we also looked at Craigslist and Calico Corners for fabrics.”