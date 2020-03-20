Jasmine Cephas Jones On Finding Her Wings In New “Little Bird” Music Video

“Thanks to the Me Too movement, we’re in a time now when women are coming forward, and rightly so, in demanding their space and their worth and equal pay. There are more women directors, there are more women that are leading shows now. We still have a ways to go, but I think it's a start. This business is not what it used to be 10 years ago. There's more opportunity there and there's room for people to speak up. I hope this song inspires women and young girls to do that, because there's no better time than now. There's something brewing — there's something happening at the moment. I think we just need to band together, inspire each other and give each other safe spaces to express how we feel, and demand that space as well.”