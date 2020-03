Currently, there are 50 people in Ohio who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, with more cases being tested as they become available. As such, the disease could spread much too quickly to poll workers, making it urgent to take any precaution necessary to stop the exponential increase of cases in America. The CDC has warned against travel and any other activities that involve being around many people, in order to get ahead of the virus and keep the number of cases as low as possible, giving the U.S. a 15-day curve to slow the spread of the pandemic.