Anyone looking for reassuring words — or any words — from First Lady Melania Trump about the coronavirus’ presence in U.S. needn't look further. Until Monday, Melania has remained fairly silent around the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from a few tweets thanking medical professionals and expressing concern for the state of our nation. Generally, Melania likes to remain silent about the big issues, but that changed when FLOTUS announced the cancellation of the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll, which would have taken place on April 13.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the National Emergency Declaration concerning the COVID-19, the Office of the First Lady is announcing that this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll has been canceled,” Melania’s office posted in a full statement on the official White House website on Monday.
She continued, saying, “The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now. I deeply regret this cancellation, but we need to make difficult decisions in the short-term to ensure a healthy country for the long-term. The First Lady also encouraged Americans to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines "in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone.”
In her near four years as a First Lady, the Easter Egg Roll has remained a highlight for Melania. During the event, FLOTUS arranges egg-rolling games for groups of children 13 and under throughout the day. Melania is generally pictured interacting with children attending the 141-year-old event by reading them a story on the South Lawn before they are given different games and activities to participate in. The 2019 book reading was “The Wonderful Things You Will Be” by Emily Winfield Martin, whose theme of kindness the First Lady worked into promoting her “Be Best” campaign, right down to printing the campaign’s logo on the block-shaped seat she sat on.
The White House’s Easter Egg Roll is the latest major event to be cancelled due to the current national emergency in the U.S., which President Trump declared on March 13. But, this is the first major event Melania has publicly commented on, despite the growing list of national cancellations in the last week alone: multiple sports organizations, including the NBA, NHL, and MLB, have suspended their seasons; festivals including Coachella, and Stagecoach are postponing their events for later in the year, while SXSW canceled their gathering altogether; and now, the city of New York faces massive closures starting on Monday.
Acknowledging a global pandemic was a rare, but welcome move on Melania’s part, given her track record of keeping mum. We might even hear from her again once the country’s state of emergency lifts.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
