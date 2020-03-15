7th Heaven Actor Lorenzo Brino Is Dead At 21

The actor lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry a little after 3 a.m. in Yucaipa, CA on March 9, according to Variety. Brino reportedly collided with a utility pole and was pronounced dead at the scene, a March 15 press release from the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office said. No other passengers were in the car. The San Bernardino County Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
Lorenzo, along with his brother Nikolas, played Sam and David, the youngest boys of Annie (Catherine Hicks) and Eric Camden (Stephen Collins). The brothers, who are quadruplets, shared the roles with their brother Zachary and sister Mimi, who made their debut as the infant twins in season 3 of the family drama. Lorenzo continued to appear on the show until 7th Heaven’s 11th and final season in 2007. He appeared in a total of 138 episodes, according to Variety.
Mimi paid tribute to her late brother on Instagram, writing, “I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.”
Lorenzo’s co-star Beverley Mitchell, who played his sister Lucy on 7th Heaven, also paid her respects to the young actor on Instagram.
“My heart is broken for his family! So many fun memories watching them grow up! Just devastating!” she commented on E! News’ post of Brino’s passing. “RIP Zo!! You were full of light and will not be forgotten!”
To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years. Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories. I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever. ❤️
