The 7th Heaven Sisters Had A Reunion

"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters they me," Mitchell, who now stars on Hollywood Darlings, wrote. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person! Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!" Biel played oldest sister Mary Camden on the family-friendly show, while Mitchell (who is actually the eldest) took on the role of tormented middle sister Lucy and Rosman starred as cutie pie little sis Ruthie. Mitchell enlisted both Biel and Rosman to be bridesmaids in her 2008 wedding, and was herself a guest at Biel's 2012 nuptials to Justin Timberlake. And, if you really want to feel like a fossil, consider this: Little Ruthie is now 27. We're not even going to Google the twins.