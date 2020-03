Since then, Monsta X has continued releasing music as a six-member group — most notably releasing the first all-English album from a K-pop group, All About Luv (on which Wonho is still featured a a vocalist), which climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Despite Monsta X's fans' (called Monbebe) unwavering support of the sextet during their various promotional activities and gearing up for their upcoming world tour , Monbebe have been relentless in the past five months in their calls for Wonho's reinstatement in the group. Fans have continued to advocate for Wonho on social media, using hashtags such #FightForWonho, and made an online petition with nearly half a million signatures. Fans even took to the streets of Seoul, writing supportive notes on Post-Its and sticking them on the outside of Starship Entertainment's building. Some fans even crowd-funded more than $25,000 to commission a billboard for the singer in New York City's Times Square.