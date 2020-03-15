Everything We Know About The Boys Season 2 So Far

Wondering where your favorite highly dysfunctional, barely capable superheroes are? Amazon’s The Boys season 2 is coming, but not nearly fast enough. After completely taking us by storm — and shocking us at least two dozen times — with season 1, the series about a group of sometimes-stage heroic heroes is maybe just the thing we need right now. Based on the graphic novel by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson (and produced by Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen), next season of The Boys isn’t set to premiere just yet, but thankfully we do know a lot about what is set to happen.
Season 1 of the Amazon show pulled back the curtain on Vought International, a whole conglomerate who has their own superhero team, The Seven. Things are not as they seem after a brand new super joins their ranks, Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and is almost immediately sexually harassed and told to deal with it. If that’s not enough, the de-facto leader of The Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr), could care less about everything (he lets a plane of people die), and has a very weird co-dependent relationship with Voigt’s CEO, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue).
But these aren’t the boys of The Boys, as that falls on Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who just hates Homelander, and Hughie (Jack Quaid). After Hughie’s girlfriend is killed by one of The Seven, he teams up with Billy to try and expose them for what they really are: Frauds.
And that’s only just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to The Boys’ problems. Here’s what we already know about season 2.
There Is A The Boys Season 2 Trailer
All the trailer really teases is “blood!” But hey, that’s still pretty exciting for The Boys.
The Boys Season 2 Has New Characters
Now that the world of The Boys has been established, it’s time to really figure out who these people are and what scares them. During a panel at C2E2, it was revealed that Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is actually going to scare everyone during season 2. He's not technically new, but if you remember, he had zero lines during season 1 and we never even saw his face. So yeah, this would be a good time to scare us.
"I think of all the characters from season 2, I think they probably wrote to him the strongest in season 2 in my opinion. Black Noir is like a fucking force in season 2,” Starr told the crowd, with Moriarty adding, “He's terrifying.”
Overall, Quaid believes that season 2 is "absolutely bonkers,” telling ComicBook.com, “I think we've topped Season 1, in terms of insane moments that make you say 'What the hell?' I've done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won't do them again since.”
In the comics, Stormfront is male, but for season 2 the character has been gender-flipped. You’re the Worst’s Aya Cash plays the new character, who has plasma bolt capabilities, and described Stormfront to Entertainment Weekly as, “like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven.”
Cash also explained that Stormfront is going to challenge Homelander in more ways than one.
“[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash said. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”
Stormfront isn’t the only major new character. Patton Oswalt has a top-secret role in season 2; Goran Visnjic will play Alistair Adana, a shadowy church leader; and Giancarlo Esposito has a much more expanded role as Mr. Edgar, the founder and former CEO of Vought.
And maybe most importantly, Billy Buther’s dog, Terror, who was seen briefly in a season 1 episode, will have a larger presence in season 2.
When Is The Boys Season 2 Release Date?
As for when we’ll be able to binge season 2, there’s still no firm date yet but it’s sometime in “mid 2020.” Kripke wants it to come out one full year after season 1, so that means sometime in the summer, and Karl Urban posted to Instagram the “mid 2020” tease.
It is quite strange that we still don't have a date, but presumably that was something to be revealed in The Boys' since-cancelled Paleyfest panel. Unfortunately, in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, The Boys PaleyFest panel was completely canceled without a new scheduled date. Don't despair yet, though. It’s possible that Amazon Prime Video will still release whatever information they planned to release at PaleyFest in some other way. That middle of 2020 is coming up fast.
