Thankfully, Netflix is here for you during this tough week (please stay safe). On Wednesday, March 11, the streaming service premiered the third season of beloved teen dramedy On My Block . Friday, March 13, we get a new season of international YA sensation Elite along with Sundance favorite Lost Girls. This week also offers a new Scandinavian serial killer thriller, another The Circle franchise, and a Korean drama to fill the Game of Thrones-sized hole in your life, along with a many more streaming gems.