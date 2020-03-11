Jenna Dewan’s Son’s Name Has A Sweet Family Connection

Celebrities are notorious for giving their children cool, uncommon names. Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz made up the word Raddix specifically for their daughter. Notoriously creative namers Kanye West and Kim Kardashian christened their fourth baby Psalm, while Cardi B and Offset decided on the name Kulture for their daughter. Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee may not have pulled words out of the ether when naming their first child together, but there is a special meaning behind all parts of their son’s moniker — including his more creative-sounding middle name.
On Tuesday, Dewan and Kazee announced via Instagram that they welcomed their son Callum Michael Rebel. At the time, they did not share why they chose the name, only that they were thrilled Callum had finally arrived.
“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Dewan wrote. “Welcome to the world you little angel!”
On Kazee’s Instagram Story Wednesday, he revealed why he and his soon-to-be wife chose this specific name for their child.
“We’ve had lots of questions about the name we chose for the little peanut so figured I would share a few things,” Kazee explained on the social media platform.
Callum means “dove” in Gaelic, Kazee wrote on his story, adding that their son “has been so sweet and peaceful since landing in our arms.” (Like a dove might be. Get it?)
Michael has a simpler reasoning behind it: It’s Kazee’s middle name.
The reason for Rebel, however, may surprise you. It’s not simply a name to inspire their son to be strong in spirit — instead, it’s actually a nod to Kazee’s mother.
“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a very young age her father called her Rebel,” the actor explained.
Callum is Kazee’s first child. Dewan shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, whom she split from in 2018. The name Everly means “from the boar meadow.”
