Rep. McCarthy’s tweet contained a link to the Center for Disease Control’s website, presumably so his constituents can keep up-to-date regarding information about the developing public health crisis. People are now calling for him to apologize, including Pelosi, who said McCarthy must “must delete this tweet and apologize immediately.” The tweet is still up and no apology from McCarthy has been made. Instead, he doubled-down by explaining why the name is appropriate, tweeting that coronavirus is “a China-born disease” that was “made worse by a Communist Party that rejected America's help to contain it.”