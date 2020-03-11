Good News: Euphoria Has Officially Started Working On Season 2

Miss the youthful chaos of HBO’s Euphoria? Don’t worry: your favorite Gen-Z drama will be back before you know it.
Last year, we were introduced to the sex and drug-fueled world of the original series. The show’s storyline revolves around high school student Rue (Zendaya), a barely-recovering addict fresh out of rehab. As the teenager toes the line of sobriety each day, Rue’s life is further complicated by the people around her.
There’s Jules (Hunter Schafer), her best friend and first love, whose twisted connection to popular jock Nate (Jacob Elordi) threatens to ruin her life. Rue's other friends are battling their own personal issues; Kat (Barbie Ferreira) takes body positivity into her own hands, Cassie (Sydney Sweeting) tries to to navigate a failing relationship, and Maddie (Alexa Demie) reckons with a dangerous secret. Is anyone on this show doing well?
In the season finale, Rue seemed to overdose after being thrown by Jules' decision to skip town without her. Fortunately for us, she will live to see another day, promised showrunner Dan Levinson.
"Rue's not dead, if that's the question,” the writer and director told The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the jaw-dropping finale. "Rue has a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one. It's not something I want to cut short because of who Rue means to me as someone who has battled with addiction and come out the other side.”
The official Euphoria Twitter account confirmed that Zendaya will reprise her role as the lead character with a sneak peek at the cast's first read-through of the second season.
"here we go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!" captioned an image of Zendaya and co-star Angus Cloud (Fezco on the show).
The Twitter page, which promised to share more behind-the-scenes content for Euphoria fans, also hinted at the chaos that we're in for this season. As the story of this small town pushes forward, new characters will be thrown into the mix, each complete with their own mysterious backstories.
Where exactly will our plot pick up? Season one of Euphoria wrapped with the lives of its characters hanging in the balance, so there's no telling how Levin will script the second chapter in this story. The only thing that's for certain is that things are bound to get only more convoluted — that means more sex, more drugs, and more people shouldering some serious baggage to spice it up.
