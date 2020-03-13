Stargirl Took A Chance On Several Acting Newbies

Disney+ has turned a beloved YA novel into a new movie. Stargirl, based on the book of the same name, follows a mysterious student named Stargirl who changes the whole cast of characters forever when she transfers to Mica High School in Arizona.
The novel is narrated by a student named Leo (Graham Verchere), whose world is turned upside down by Stargirl's (Grace VanderWaal) arrival. She's so confident, free, and unashamed — a true rarity in high school. He becomes entranced by her. However, not all of the students feel the same way about Stargirl, and she undergoes scrutiny from many of the more "popular" students.
The titular role was given to an acting newbie — America's Got Talent winner VanderWaal. Before being cast by the Disney+ project in this major role, VanderWaal was known for her masterful singing (and original songs) and spectacular ukulele skills. She brings both of those talents to the movie, singing and playing "Be True to Your School" by The Beach Boys on the ukulele in one scene.
She's not the only acting newcomer in the film, either. Disney has always taken chances on young talent, and things are no different for Disney+. Although there are some storied actors in the cast, several are pretty new to this world. And Stargirl could help make them, well, stars.
