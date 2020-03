Stuck At Home? These Are The Best Background Shows To Watch While You Work

"Background shows" aren't bad shows. Some of my favorite shows are the ones that are so soothing I somehow find myself waking up hours later to an " are you still watching? " screen. There's no one thing that makes a show good to put on in the background, it just needs a nice soundtrack, a warm vibe, and nothing too jarring or complicated that you'll find yourself confused about when you tune back into it after a meeting and brief trip to to the coffee shop — and so many of the best ones are just a Netflix-search away.