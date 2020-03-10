Story from Beauty

Does Madison Prewett Have A Hand Tattoo? Her Mysterious Ink, Explained

aimee simeon
Photo: Courtesy ABC.
Monday night's episode of The Bachelor wasn't Madison Prewett's first time meeting Peter Weber's family, but it was a significant one nonetheless. In the two-part Bachelor finale, Prewett and Weber took to Australia for one final hoorah with his parents, and one thing was noticeably different: the mysterious ink on Prewett's hand.
During an emotional scene with Weber, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new piece of script smudged across the back of Prewett's hand — which, unsurprisingly, led to plenty of Bachelor Nation theories. While some initially thought the contestant had gone out for a last-minute hand tattoo, others pointed out that it looked more like she had scribbled the word on her hand in pen.
It didn't take long before fans of the show zoomed in on the ink to make out what appears to be "Proverbs" (from the Old Testament of the Bible) — which makes sense considering Prewett has been vocal about her Christian faith as well as her views on sex before marriage.
Prewett's Instagram page also points to the likeliness of this theory; the foster parent recruiter's bio currently includes Proverbs 31:8, which reads, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute." (NIV) That verse closely ties into the rest of her bio, which says, "Love greatly, be a voice for the voiceless, and always stand up for what you believe in."
It's likely that Prewett, who has held strong to her beliefs this season (and nearly skipped the rose ceremony when she learned that Weber had been intimate with other contestants) wanted a physical reminder heading into difficult conversations with the Weber family. Or, perhaps she wanted to use her final screen time to send a message that's close to her heart. Here's hoping more answers will be revealed in tonight's finale, but we'll be looking to her hands for clues in the meantime.
