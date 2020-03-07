Story from Pop Culture

A Beverly Hills Lifestyle Influencer Found Justin Bieber’s Missing Cat, Three Months Later

Zoe Christen Jones
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty.
Cat’s out of the bag! Our favorite celeb couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber, announced another surprise late last night, and we’re not talking about downsizing the new Yummy North America tour. Sushi, one of Hailey’s adorable wedding presents from Justin, was found by celeb chef Sandra Lee after running away weeks ago. Sushi spent almost 20 days alone in the California hillside, before being returned home, a little smaller but perfectly safe. 
Hailey celebrated Sushi’s paw-some return by posting a heart-melting Instagram Story showing her “soosh magoosh” excited to be back home. Justin also celebrated Sushi’s return in a touching Instagram post, thanking God for protecting Sushi and bringing the cat home safe and sound. 
While celebs of a feather flock together, finding Sushi actually might have been an act of God — or at least an influencer of the highest power. Lee posted that after spotting Sushi in her backyard, he “almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet.” After feeding and cleaning the cat, she called the number on his collar, writing, “I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears.” 
Lee was soon the stunned one when she opened her front door to see Justin. Sushi Bieber now has one more celeb family member, in the form of his new aunt Sandy!
Guess what walked into my back yard last night? My best friend and I Had no idea what it was or who’s it was. The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden It was all over us, so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking.....That is not an ordinary cat. THE CAT LOOKS LIKE A BABY LYNX! He was starving, cold, scared, exhausted and stuck with porcupine quills —-but he was happy and excited all at the same time. Three (3) cans of tuna and a bowl of warm milk later the painful Quills have been removed and we are cuddling on the couch- drowsy and milk drunk the purring baby was calmed so we took the collar off and called the number. I Thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears —he was so happy, shocked and stunned.. ...still I no idea who it was... I swaddled the cat in a blankey and sat on the couch petting him while it slept for the 40 Min it took to have the owner come to my house. Falling in love with this creature the whole time wishing it had no collar so I could adopt him ....but in good Conscience I knowing first hand how it feels to be a pet parent panicked when their baby is compromised. And guess what...... It was THE SUSHI! Didn’t realized SUSHI THE CAT was a whole thing! Lost for 3 weeks ....all alone I can't even imagine what Sushi's three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like —There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived. So now I am Aunt Sandy to Bieber Baby Lynx of a cat! Lesson to all... it you see some thing say some thing and if you see something do something! #justinbieber #haileybieber

This good news tops off one of the busiest seasons in Justin’s life. In addition to dropping his first studio single, album, and new tour in almost five years, Justin also premiered a YouTube documentary series detailing his mental health battles. In a recent Ellen appearance with Demi Lovato, Justin shared the reasons behind his change, saying, “When you’re able to show [vulnerability], it gives other people the confidence to say, ‘You know what, I’m going through something, too.’” 
Thankfully for Justin, the return of Sushi is another great change in the singer’s life. Maybe this will also mark the return of the Sushi and Tuna Instagram? We’ll have to wait and see.
